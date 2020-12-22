Covid: Isle of Man Prison lockdown policy 'breached human rights'
Not allowing new inmates at Isle of Man Prison out of their cells during the Covid-19 lockdown breached their human rights, an advocate has said.
Ian Kermode said the Department of Home Affairs' (DHA) policy of locking new prisoners in permanently in April was inhuman and degrading.
He said a "class action" involving 10 prisoners was being considered.
The DHA said it had been trying to protect everyone at the prison and any action would be "vigorously" contested.
In May, DHA Minister Graham Cregeen admitted that for a period in late April, new prisoners were permanently locked in their cells.
At the time, an isolation wing for all new prisoners was set up amid fears of the spread of Covid-19 within the prison.
During the strictest period, inmates were denied access to showers and outdoor exercise, and all three of their meals were delivered at the same time.
The policy, which followed the arrival of a new inmate who had tested positive for coronavirus, also meant contact with friends and family was only allowed in writing.
Mr Kermode said a letter calling for "appropriate action" to be taken against those responsible for the policy and detailing each of the 10 inmates' experiences would be served on the DHA "imminently".
He said an independent investigation into what happened must take place and "all remedies", including a "potential class legal action for breach of Article 3 [of the] European Convention on Human Rights" were "under active consideration".
Article 3 states that no person "shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment".
In a statement, the DHA said it taken action at the time "to protect staff, prisoners and their families during the global pandemic".
"The department rejects claims that prisoners' human rights were breached in doing so and intends to vigorously contest action taken against it in this regard."
