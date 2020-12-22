Covid-19: Returning Manx residents to be tested to 'shore up defences'
- Published
Residents returning to the Isle of Man will be asked to pay for a Covid-19 test on arrival to "shore up our defences" against a new strain of the virus, the chief minister has said.
Howard Quayle said the measure was being brought in over concerns about the new variant identified in the UK.
The move, which will include a second test on day 13 of a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period, will cost £50.
Those who refuse to be tested will be required to self-isolate for 21 days.
The new rules, which apply to all arrivals after 00:01 GMT on Wednesday, will also see people banned from leaving their accommodation to exercise while they are self-isolating.
The island's border has been closed to almost all non-residents since 23 March.
The government said the granting of new exemption certificates to non-residents on compassionate grounds would also be suspended and those issued to key workers would be limited to work on critical infrastructure or health and social care.
A spokesman added that certificates already granted on compassionate grounds would be honoured and applications already made would be considered.
Mr Quayle said it was "inevitable that the mutated virus will make its way to the Isle of Man" and so it was "prudent to be certain" that all those arriving were "free from the virus before leaving self-isolation".
He added that the "tightened controls" would give the Manx community "added protection" and the new regime would be reviewed in two weeks.
There are currently three active cases on the island, all of whom are in self-isolation.
On Sunday, it was announced that the roll-out of the Isle of Man's vaccination programme had been delayed until January.
