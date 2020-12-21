BBC News

Delayed Isle of Man pension benefits to be paid on Christmas Eve

image captionDouble payments had been due to be made last Friday

Early pension payments on the Isle of Man that were due to be made available last week will not be paid until Christmas Eve, the government has said.

Many had expected to be able to collect double payments on Friday due to the Christmas holidays.

Those using the MiCard system will now not be able to collect the cash until the morning of 24 December.

The government has not explained the reason for the delay but apologised and said it was under investigation.

Most post offices close at 12:00 GMT on Christmas Eve.

The hold-up has only impacted users of the MiCard system, which allows benefits to be collected in cash at post offices around the island.

