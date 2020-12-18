Isle of Man early state pension payments delayed
- Published
State pension payments due to be brought forward by a week have not been made, the Isle of Man Treasury has said.
The double payments to those using the MiCard system had been scheduled this week due to the Christmas holidays.
Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan said the issue was being investigated and the payments are now scheduled to be made by 24 December "at the latest".
This week's benefits have not been affected, he added.
The MiCard system allows benefits to be collected in cash at post offices around the island.
Those who have their pensions paid directly into their bank accounts have received the double payments this week, a spokesman for the treasury confirmed.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk