Plans for sewage treatment plant near Peel withdrawn
- Published
Plans for a sewage treatment plant in the west of the Isle of Man have been withdrawn, Manx Utilities (MU) has confirmed.
It comes after an independent planning inspector recommended the plans be refused.
The new facility on Glenfaba Road, just outside Peel, was part of the government's regional strategy for sewage treatment.
Patrick Commissioners had voiced their opposition to the planned location.
At a public meeting over the plans in May last year, concerns were raised over the cost of pumping sewage uphill to the proposed site, and the removal of more than 100 trees from the area.
An independent report said the project would have an "adverse visual impact" on the landscape in the area, lead to a loss of woodland and impact on wildlife.
Other concerns included a rise in "additional potentially dangerous conflicting vehicle movements" at the entrance to the site.
The report said the application did not show enough evidence that there was not a suitable alternative site.
MU chairman Tim Baker MHK said he was "disappointed" by the recommendation and the board would now "take the opportunity to reflect on the findings".
The organisation would "consider the feasibility and costs of potentially newly available alternative sites" if it was necessary, he said.
"We remain determined to bring forward solutions which will bring to an end the disposal of raw sewage into both Peel and Laxey bays," he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk