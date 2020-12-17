Island coronavirus vaccinations could start on Monday
- Published
Coronavirus vaccines could be given for the first time on the Isle of Man on Monday, the government said.
The first two trays of the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine, enough for 975 people, arrived by boat on Wednesday.
Healthcare workers, nursing home residents and staff, and people over the age of 80 will be among the first to receive the jab.
Health Minister David Ashford said it was a "landmark moment" in efforts to protect the island from the virus.
He added that while he hoped the rollout would start on Monday it could not happen until key indemnity documents were received from the UK.
The start of the programme could begin as late as January 4 if the papers did not arrive on time, he said.
Elsewhere in the British Isles, fellow crown dependency Jersey started its rollout on Sunday and Guernsey's began today.
The vaccine is being stored at -70 degrees and each tray must be defrosted in its entirety and used within five days.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said getting two batches of the vaccine was "crucial" to starting the programme as it would ensure the second dose was available at the right time.
Only one tray could be ordered each week and two more would be requested in the next fortnight, he added.
The first phase of the rollout is expected to last eight weeks with people receiving the vaccination during this first stage in nursing homes, healthcare facilities or one of the island's two hospitals.
A hub based in a hangar at the Isle of Man Airport in Castletown is being set up for other island residents to receive the vaccination, a government spokesman said.
There are currently four active cases of coronavirus on the island and a total of 373 positive tests have been recorded.
