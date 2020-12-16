Castletown traffic calming plan changed amid rally concerns
- Published
Planned traffic calming measures in the Isle of Man's ancient capital have been changed amid concerns about the impact on rally stages in the town, the infrastructure minister has said.
The government planned to put speed bumps and cushions on Castletown's roads to improve road safety.
However, Manx Auto Sport raised safety concerns over the proposals.
Tim Baker said after consulting rally organisers, two of the planned calming features had now been removed.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said the plans, which included seven speed bumps and two sets of speed cushions on Victoria Road, Arbory Road and the promenade, had been supported by residents during a consultation earlier in 2020.
In a letter to the government, Manx Auto Sport president Mark Ellison said he had "serious concerns" over the impact of the plans on future rally events.
Mr Baker said he was "disappointed" that concerns had been raised as a "workable solution" had been agreed at a meeting between the organisation and the DOI in early November.
He said rally organisers had proposed moving the start line of the stage "forwards by 50m along the promenade and creating a chicane on Arbory Road to navigate the traffic calming features".
He said the finalised plans "removed two traffic calming features - one from the promenade and a set of speed cushions on Arbory Road".
He added that he was "content" that all objections had been "duly considered" and work on the scheme would start "during the first quarter of next year".
