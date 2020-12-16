BBC News

Hundreds join record Isle of Man Santa Dash charity run

Published
image captionThe competitors line up for the start in Douglas

About 300 festive revellers and a Shetland pony braved windy weather on the Isle of Man in the annual Santa Dash.

The £5 entry fees and an array of prizes for the top competitors will be donated to a range of local charities.

Beginning on Hill Street, the runners dressed as Santa and elves to complete a mile-long route through Douglas.

Nick Colburn beat Jamie Newton by four seconds to claim victory in five minutes, one second.

image captionDasher turned up to the dash

The event was able to take place as there are currently no social distancing measures on the island.

Andrew Lodge of organisers Nedgroup Investments said he was "delighted" with the turnout despite the conditions.

image captionNick Colburn crosses the line to win the dash

After a bad year for everybody the event showed some really good community spirit and was "a way to put a smile on everyone's face", he added.

He said hoped previous organisers Isle of Man Bank would be able to resume responsibility for the Santa Dash in 2021.

In October the bank said it did not feel it could give the the attention it deserved due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Funds set aside for the run would be donated to charity, the banks said.

image captionA brass band entertained the participants before the start
image captionThe Shetland pony was the centre of attention
image captionThe runners head down Prospect Hill
image captionThe pony was not the only four-legged animal taking part
image captionSome went all out with their costumes

