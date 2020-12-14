Isle of Man public sector housing rent to rise 1% in 2021
Rental costs for people living in public sector housing on the Isle of Man will rise by 1% from April 2021.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said the rise had been "carefully considered" in light of "economic pressure" caused by Covid-19.
Under the changes, weekly payments increase by between 73p and £1.52, depending on the size of the property.
DOI Minister Tim Baker said the additional income would be "ring-fenced for maintenance".
He added that it would enable local authorities to "meet increased costs while keeping properties in good order for their tenants".
The rise is lower than the two previous years, which saw increases of 1.9% in 2020 and 2.1% in 2019.
Ramsey Town Commissioners chairman Andy Cowie said the board supported the "minimal rise".
In light of the pandemic, he said the increase would help the authority, which is the second largest owner of public housing on the island, to "ensure the high standards" of housing with a "minimal impact to rental costs".
