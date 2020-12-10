Hector Duff: Crowds honour Isle of Man's last D-Day veteran
- Published
Hundreds of people have paid their respects to the Isle of Man's last Normandy veteran, who died last week.
Hector Duff, who took part in the D-Day landings and fought in North Africa with the Desert Rats during World War Two, died aged 101.
Mourners lined the streets in Onchan for his funeral procession, which was led by members of the constabulary.
A celebration of his life was held at the Villa Marina in Douglas and was attended by more than 200 people.
Former Archdeacon of Man Brian Partington led the service, which featured speeches from his family and students of Ramsey Grammar School.
A bagpiper playing Ellan Vannin led out a procession of standards to begin the ceremony, while members of Onchan Silver Band performed.
Mr Partington said Mr Duff had "respect for everybody" and through his wartime experiences had "learned about the need for peace and reconciliation".
Born in Sulby in 1919, Mr Duff worked on the island's railways before being called up to fight in World War Two aged 19.
He was awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the second Battle of El-Alamein and his 7th Armoured Division arrived in Normandy for the D-Day landings on 6 June 1944, continuing through France and into Germany before taking part in the Berlin Victory Parade.
He joined the Isle of Man Constabulary following his return to the island and in his retirement, he visited schools to share his wartime experiences.
