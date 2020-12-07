Isle of Man teachers' pay deal in doubt as union rejects offer
- Published
A long-running dispute over teachers' pay and conditions on the Isle of Man looks set to continue after a union rejected the government's latest offer.
The National Association of Schoolmasters, Union of Women Teachers said the proposals were "derisory and unacceptable".
Two unions have accepted the deal, while a fourth is yet to decide.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture has declined to comment before all the unions have responded.
Under the latest proposals, teachers could receive one-off payments of between £850 and £2,850, depending on their pay grade, and pay negotiations would be reopened in any year where the average pay increase agreed for teachers in England is 0.5% below Manx inflation.
'Historic erosion'
NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach said teachers had seen their pay fall by 30% in real terms since 2010 due to the difference in the rate of inflation on the island.
He said staff "deserved better" than the latest offer, and called on the government to come back to the negotiating table with an improved offer.
The current industrial action, which includes refusing to do administrative tasks such as attending meetings, would continue until the dispute was resolved, he added.
Almost 98% of members of the National Association of Head Teachers backed the deal last month, while it was narrowly accepted by 56% of the National Education Union members last week.
The result of a ballot of the Association of School and College Leaders members is due to be announced this week.
The row started in 2018 after the School Teachers' Review Body's recommendation of an across-the-board 3.5% pay rise was not implemented in full.
