Manx Solidarity Fund to help self-isolating students
An Isle of Man coronavirus support charity has announced a financial assistance package for self-isolating students returning for Christmas.
The Manx Solidarity Fund has offered £250 to help pay for alternative accommodation away from home.
Anyone arriving on the island is required to self-isolate for 14 days along with their whole household.
A spokesman for the fund said the money would go to those with a "genuine financial need".
Further government aid, equivalent to £250 a week, is available on a one-off basis to all returning residents.
A spokeswoman for the Manx Student Union said the announcement was a "pleasant and welcome surprise" and would be "vital" for any in low-income households.
"While self-isolating away from the family home is technically a choice, it is simply not practical for many Manx students," she added.
A recent government survey indicated that more than 90% of those in further education off-island planned to return for the Christmas period.
To be eligible for the financial assistance, students must stay in accommodation on the government's accredited isolation list.
A spokesman for the fund, which was set up to support people who have been impacted by coronavirus restrictions, said applications would be verified together with the education department's grant team.
Education Minister Alex Allinson said the aid was "generous" and would help anyone who "may be struggling financially" with accommodation and living expenses.
