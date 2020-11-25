Cash-strapped Isle of Man drugs service in danger of closure
- Published
A service supporting children and families affected by drug and alcohol abuse on the Isle of Man is in danger of closing amid financial pressures.
Motiv8 has launched an urgent appeal to raise £150,000 to keep its services for young people going.
The charity, which has supported 151 families since 2016, previously received lottery funding but that money has now run out.
Chief executive Thea Ozanturk said stopping the support was "unthinkable".
The organisation has helped 165 children and 125 adults, with its young persons' drug service dealing with 256 referrals.
'Vital services'
The charity offers therapy to children with substance abuse problems, and counselling and activities to families where there is a parent with substance addiction.
Mrs Ozanturk said the coronavirus pandemic had compounded the problems for many children and support sessions had increased by 50% as people had "nowhere to escape to" during lockdown.
"These projects are really successful in engaging lots of families that are very in need, these services are needed, and they're not going to exist unless we can secure funding for them going forward," she said.
Those exposed to addiction in childhood were "more likely to take to substances themselves", she continued.
"It's so vital that we continue with this work because you're breaking the cycle at an earlier stage."
Although the charity had already received an anonymous donation of £20,000, unless the fundraising target is reached the services would cease, she said.
Government-funded support for adults, which is also provided by Motiv8, would not be affected.
