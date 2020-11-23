Coronavirus: Eighth person in Isle of Man cluster tests positive

BBC News

image captionThere have now been 369 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island since March

A eighth person connected to a cluster of Covid-19 cases on the Isle of Man has tested positive for the virus.

The resident had had close contact with a person who previously tested positive and was self-isolating when they were diagnosed, a government spokesman said.

The source of the outbreak has been confirmed as a person who returned to the island from north-west England.

It takes the current number of active cases on the island to 10, with one being treated in hospital.

As the origin of the cluster has been identified, the current spread of the virus is not classed as uncontrolled community transmission.

There have been a total of 369 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island since March.

