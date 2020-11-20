Four men jailed for smuggling cannabis to Isle of Man
Published
Four men who tried to smuggle cannabis worth about £600,000 to the Isle of Man hidden in cars have been jailed.
At Douglas Courthouse, Francis Dunne, 36, and Jamie Smith, 33, admitted to conspiring to smuggle in about 155lbs (70kg) of the drug in February 2018.
The pair and prison officer Robert Sewell also admitted bringing a phone into Isle of Man Prison in August 2019.
Stephen Alty, 41, and Darren Dooley, 30, admitted bringing in about 16lbs (7kg) of cannabis in April 2018.
The court heard police officers found the cannabis in secret compartments following a search of cars that had come to the Isle of Man by ferry.
The hearing was also told that Sewell had been seen on CCTV speaking with Dunne while 36-year-old was on remand for the drugs offences, and was later spotted entering his cell.
The phone was subsequently found by prison officers searching Dunne's cell.
Smith, of Maple Avenue, Onchan, also admitted being involved in the laundering of £19,870 and was sentenced to eight years in prison, while Dunne, of Burlington Street, Liverpool, was jailed for seven years and three months.
Sewell, 30 and of Lhoobs Road, Foxdale, was jailed for 12 months.
Dooley, of Oak Avenue, Douglas, was also convicted of supplying cannabis and sentenced to two years and eight months, while Alty, of Liverpool, was jailed for two years and 14 months.
Dunne and Alty were also both banned from the island.
Keith Bernard, 65 and of Albany Road, Douglas, was sentenced to 12 months for being involved in smuggling the phone and money laundering.
David Alsop, 59 and of Ballacottier Meadow, Douglas, was jailed for two years for possession of cannabis and money laundering.
