Isle of Man: Thousands gather for Christmas light switch-on
- Published
Thousands of people have gathered in the Isle of Man's capital for the annual Christmas lights switch-on.
A series of events were held in the high street in Douglas to coincide with the light-up at 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
The festive celebrations were led by a lantern parade along Strand Street, accompanied by a choir singing carols.
Unlike the United Kingdom, there are currently no social distancing requirements on the island and gatherings are permitted.
Organised by Douglas Borough Council, the original format of the event was dropped amid concerns about overcrowding on North Quay in previous years.
