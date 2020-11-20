BBC News

Isle of Man: Thousands gather for Christmas light switch-on

Published
image captionA lantern parade was held as part of the celebrations

Thousands of people have gathered in the Isle of Man's capital for the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

A series of events were held in the high street in Douglas to coincide with the light-up at 19:00 GMT on Thursday.

The festive celebrations were led by a lantern parade along Strand Street, accompanied by a choir singing carols.

Unlike the United Kingdom, there are currently no social distancing requirements on the island and gatherings are permitted.

Organised by Douglas Borough Council, the original format of the event was dropped amid concerns about overcrowding on North Quay in previous years.

image captionThe high street was lit up with strings of festive lighting
image captionA choir of carollers joined the lantern parade
image captionA pipe band entertained the crowds during the celebrations
image captionPeople from around the island visited the capital for the events
image captionDouglas Town Hall was lit up as part of the festivities

