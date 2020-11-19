Bid to cut days fireworks can be let off rejected by Tynwald
A bid to cut the number of days fireworks can be legally set off around Bonfire Night on the Isle of Man has been rejected.
The proposal would have seen the set period drop from 10 days to seven.
A review of the Fireworks Act was conducted following public concerns raised over the impact on wildlife and vulnerable people.
Home Affairs Minister Graham Cregeen said cutting firework days would be "unnecessarily restrictive".
It was one of several recommendations put forward by a Tynwald select committee set up to scrutinise the island's Fireworks Act.
The committee was appointed after a petition by horse owner Judith Corrin raising concerns over animal welfare attracted more than 800 signatures.
Committee member Daphne Caine MHK said the move would reduce the distress and harm associated with fireworks.
The committee ruled out changes to the period they could be let off at New Year's Eve as it is a shorter window and concerns had not been raised over its duration.
Recommendations approved by Tynwald include a review of the classification of fireworks and the offence of letting off fireworks to cause harassment being extended to private property.
The Department of Home Affairs will also publish notification of all fireworks displays on the government website and encourage anyone planning such a show to notify the department of it.
