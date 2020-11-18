Extra £227,000 approved for National Sports Centre pools revamp
- Published
The full renovation of two swimming pools at the Manx National Sports Centre will cost an extra £227,000 to finish, the government said.
The main pool reopened in August 2019, three months later than planned, but the leisure pool remains shut.
Sports Minister Alex Allinson told Tynwald the funding was "essential" to complete the £4.2m project.
Despite criticism of the government, a motion to provide the additional funding was approved by members.
Paul Quine MHK said the stalled pools project had become "a national embarrassment".
Refurbishment of the sports centre began in 2018 and was due to finish in May 2019.
But the scheme has been hampered by "unforeseen structural works" including safety issues.
Dr Allinson said sections of the slide stairs did not "fit properly" and there were no intermediary platforms or handrails.
He added that there was "significant movement" when standing on the entry platform at the top of the stairs.
Martyn Perkins MHK said the demand for extra money was "particularly annoying" when many people were struggling financially to due coronavirus.
The funding would allow "inept government departments bail themselves out", he added.
It is expected that the renovation will be completed next year.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk