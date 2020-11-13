Whole households must self-isolate after off-island travel
- Published
Whole households on the Isle of Man will have to self-isolate from 19 November when any member returns from a trip abroad, the government said.
Currently, those living with a person who has recently returned to the island do not need to isolate unless they develop Covid-19 symptoms.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the decision was a response to the "resurgence of the virus in the UK".
It was the "most appropriate" action to "keep our community safe", he added.
Anyone travelling to the island must self-isolate for 14 days or risk a fine or a prison sentence, under coronavirus restrictions.
Returning residents will now be able to apply for funding to allow them to isolate alone in alternative accommodation, so their households do not have to isolate with them.
Mr Quayle said the financial assistance "a one-off package of support" and would be equivalent to £250 per week.
There have been four new cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Man in the last two days, which are linked to contact with a person who had recently travelled off the island.
A total of 363 people have tested positive for the virus on the island, nine of which remain active.
One person is currently receiving specialist treatment in hospital.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk