Man who fled the Isle of Man on a fishing boat arrested
- Published
A man who broke bail and taunted police by posting videos on social media as he fled the Isle of Man on a fishing boat has appeared in court.
Kyle Molyneux, of Larivane Estate, Andreas had been on bail for drugs offences when he left the island.
After evading police for more than four months he was arrested on Merseyside on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.
Mr Molyneux appeared in court charged with an act against public justice and possession of a controlled drug.
The 25-year-old was remanded in custody at Douglas Courthouse and is due to appear again on 17 November.
A constabulary spokesman said Mr Molyneux's bail conditions required him to be at his home address when police called and prohibited him from leaving the island.
It is not known exactly when he left but he stopped responding to police on 8 July and subsequently posted a video of himself on a fishing boat to his Snapchat account.
The footage showed him smiling and flexing one of his arms, with the caption "less charm more [arm emoji] laters [rat emoji]".
