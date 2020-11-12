Coronavirus Isle of Man: Two new cases after off-island traveller contact
Two Isle of Man residents have tested positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with someone who had travelled off-island.
The cases were found through contact tracing and "relate to an existing Covid-19 case", the government said.
A spokesman said they were not community transmission as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).
There have been 361 known cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Man so far, of which seven remain active.
The individuals and their households have been instructed to self-isolate, as have several other "high risk contacts" who are awaiting test results.
Under WHO definitions, cases of community transmission are not linked to a known origin or multiple unrelated clusters.
