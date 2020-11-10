Braddan device 'destroyed and removed' by bomb experts
- Published
A suspected unexploded device on the Isle of Man has been "destroyed and removed" by bomb disposal experts, police have said.
The unidentified object was found during building works at the Middle Farm industrial estate in Braddan at about 12:30 GMT on Sunday.
An Isle of Man Police spokesman would not confirm what the item was, but said it was "not as first thought".
He added that it had been dealt with by "the specialist unit all the same".
Access to the site has been restored and businesses in the area have been allowed to reopen.
Bomb disposal experts arrived on the island from the UK earlier after being called in by the force on Monday.
The team will remain on the island until Wednesday and will self-isolate until they depart, in line with Manx Covid-19 restrictions, the police spokesman said.
