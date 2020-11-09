Bomb squad called to Isle of Man after suspect device found
- Published
Bomb disposal experts have been called to the Isle of Man after a suspected unexploded device was found during building works, said police.
The unidentified object was discovered at Middle Farm industrial estate in Braddan at about 12:30 GMT on Sunday.
A police spokesman said it was not yet known if the item was an unexploded bomb and experts had been called as a "precautionary measure".
A specialist team is expected to arrive from the UK on Tuesday, he added.
An exclusion zone has been placed around the device and access to the area has been restricted.
The bomb disposal experts have been given key worker exemption to the island's Covid-19 rules and will adhere to social distancing and isolation guidelines, a constabulary spokesman said.
Under the restrictions, only residents, those with exemptions for compassionate grounds or key workers can travel to the Isle of Man.
Though the island was never subject to air raids during World War Two, bombs were dropped from time to time and unexploded ordnance has been found previously.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk