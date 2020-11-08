Remembrance Sunday: Crowds on Isle of Man fall silent
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered at war memorials in towns and villages across the Isle of Man to mark Remembrance Sunday.
Crowds observed a two-minute silence at 11:00 GMT, followed by a series of wreath laying ceremonies.
Unlike the United Kingdom, there are currently no social distancing requirements on the island and gatherings are permitted.
In the afternoon, a National Service of Remembrance was held in St John's.
At 15:00 the Lieutenant Governor joined the island's politicians and other dignitaries in the Royal Chapel for the service, before laying a wreath at the island's national war memorial.
Archdeacon Ven Andrew Brown said the gathering was "not only about remembering those who have fallen", but also "to learn to be better as nations, as communities and as individuals, that we determine we will work for peace".
