Covid: First death on Isle of Man in almost six months
- Published
The Isle of Man has recorded its first death from Covid-19 in almost six months.
It takes the total number of people on the island to die with the virus to 25.
The latest figures, published on Friday, show the island has seven active cases, one of whom had been admitted to hospital for an unrelated illness.
The island's last coronavirus-related death was recorded at Noble's Hospital on 15 May.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle extended his condolences to the family of the latest victim.
The total number of people to test positive for the virus stands at 357.
All of the current active cases relate to returning residents and patient transfers. All are in isolation and there are no cases in the community.
