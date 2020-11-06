BBC News

Coronavirus: Isle of Man border tests 'waste of resources', says chief minister


image copyrightIOM Government
image captionCurrently returning residents are not tested on arrival but must quarantine for 14 days

Testing every arrival at the Isle of Man's border for coronavirus would be a "waste of resources", the chief minister has said.

A recent survey by the island's chamber of commerce revealed strong support for the idea from businesses.

But Howard Quayle said introducing mandatory border tests would cost about £6m and divert staff away from Noble's Hospital.

The tests could also create complacency over Manx quarantine rules, he added.

Health Minister David Ashford previously said a test on the day of arrival would only detect 7% of positive cases, as only those who were shedding the virus at the time would be detected.

As a result, allowing those who test negative on arrival to leave self-isolation would be the "quickest way of us ending up back with community spread", he added.

'False negative'

A poll of more than 100 firms found 87% supported border testing, and 70% backed everyone being tested before leaving quarantine.

Fifty-nine percent backed the government's decision to scrap seven-day tests for returning residents.

The island has a mandatory 14-day isolation period for new arrivals, although a seven-day testing regime for those frequently using the patient transfer service is due to be reinstated.

Mr Quayle said that someone who received a "false negative" result on arrival "may not be as forceful in their behaviour of self-isolating".

He added: "The advice we received from our medics and from our director of public health is that testing at the borders when you haven't got it in the community is a waste of resources."

