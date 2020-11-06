Driver rams fencing in unexplained rampage at plantation
- Published
An motorist has caused thousands of pounds in damage after repeatedly crashing into the gates of a government-owned plantation, prompting a police appeal.
Five field gates were destroyed in the apparently deliberate act at Glion Gill, near Greeba, when the vehicle tore through them, forcing them to break, officers said.
It happened some time over the weekend.
Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot said the damage was "not acceptable".
Isle of Man Constabulary said a four-wheeled drive vehicle is thought to have been used in the rampage.
Under byelaws, using a vehicle on land owned by the government is prohibited without permission.
The gates had been damaged beyond repair and the cost to replace them would run into the thousands of pounds, Mr Boot said.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk