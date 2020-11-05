Douglas Christmas lights switch-on 'very different' for 2020
The annual Christmas lights switch-on in the Isle of Man's capital will be "very different" this year, the town centre manager has said.
Smaller events in Douglas will coincide with the light-up on 19 November, replacing the usual ceremony.
Concerns over public safety due to overcrowding at previous ceremonies had been raised by the fire service.
Oliver Cheshire said the new approach would spread "a little Christmas magic from one end of the town to the other".
A growth in the popularity of the event meant Douglas Council could not find a suitable venue for it in its previous format.
The switch-on was previously moved from Ridgeway Street to North Quay to accommodate more people.
However, the fire service had indicated it would object to a licence being granted for the 2020 event if it was planned for the same location.
A series of smaller events at six locations around the town is now planned instead, including an outdoor cinema, children's rides and a lantern parade.
Mr Cheshire said although the "official launch of Christmas in Douglas will be very different this year", the changes would "deliver festive spirit in new and exciting ways the length and breadth of the town centre".
