Groudle Glen 'Little Isabella' waterwheel restored
- Published
A Victorian waterwheel which stands in "one of the jewels of the Isle of Man" has been restored to working order.
The Little Isabella wheel in Groudle Glen has been brought back to life by mining engineering firm MMD after being in a state of disrepair for many years.
MMD's Martin Vorster said the work was carried out to commemorate the firm's founders Ann and Alan Potts.
The restoration of the structure, which dates back to 1896, was a "red letter day" for the island, a historian said.
The Isle of Man Victorian Society's Peter Kelly said the company had done a "marvellous job" restoring the wheel, which was originally built to pump water to a nearby hotel.
Daphne Caine MHK, who previously raised concerns over the condition of the structure in the House of Keys, said it could now "delight people for many, many years to come".
Mr Vorster, the engineering firm's group managing director, Martin Vorster said the glen was "one of the jewels of the Isle of Man" and his company was "truly proud" of their part in restoring it.
