Isle of Man motorist jailed for 'most horrendous dangerous driving'
A banned driver who sped through red lights and swerved on a road at 80mph has been jailed on the Isle of Man.
Thomas Richards' journey on 17 October through Douglas and Ramsey and on the A18 Mountain Road was one of the "most horrendous pieces of dangerous driving", Deemster Graeme Cook said.
Richards, of Sulby, admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving while disqualified.
The 22-year-old was jailed for 27 months at Douglas Courthouse.
The court heard Richards had been drinking in a pub in Ramsey with his girlfriend at about 22:30 BST, before deciding to drive to Douglas.
After continuing drinking in Douglas, Richards then picked up two more passengers and drove out on to the A18 at more than 80mph.
The court was told his girlfriend, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, had "grabbed the steering wheel" to stop the car going off the road at one point.
At about 02:15, police responding to a call from a member of the public found Richards as he drove into Ramsey, where he hit a curb and momentarily lost control of his car.
He continued through the town, running red lights at Parliament Square, before losing the pursuing officers.
He later abandoned his car at Jurby airfield and got into a second car to drive home.
At the time, he was on police bail for driving while banned on 1 September and had two suspended sentences for other driving offences.
Sentencing him, Deemster Cook said the 22-year-old "could have killed himself and his passengers" with his actions.
Richards, of Ballabrooie, Sulby, was also banned from driving for four years.
