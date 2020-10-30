Isle of Man treasury to fund TV licences for over-75s in 2021
Everyone over 75 on the Isle of Man will receive a free TV licence for 2021, the government has said.
About 5,000 people will benefit from the move, which will cost the Manx government about £800,000.
Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan said it would give older people "one less thing to worry about".
On Monday the BBC announced only those eligible for income support on the island would continue to be exempt from the charge from 1 January.
Following a consultation, the BBC said it would fund the £157.50 licence fee for about 500 older residents on lower incomes.
It brings the island in line with the UK, after the universal scheme ended in July.
Mr Cannan said the BBC's decision had come "at quite a late point in the year" and government funding was being put in place to "provide clarity" for the year ahead.
"This is one less thing to worry about for older pensioners who we understand may have heightened concerns at the present time," he said.
The move would also "allow time to consider what future arrangements might be appropriate", he added.
