Coronavirus: Isle of Man - Guernsey air bridge suspended after Covid-19 cases
- Published
Related Topics
The Isle of Man government has suspended its air bridge with Guernsey after the Channel island confirmed seven cases of coronavirus.
Guernsey's Chairman of the Civil Contingencies Authority, Peter Ferbrache, confirmed the decision.
Passengers returning to the Isle of Man will still be able to do so, he added.
From 22 July people were able to travel freely between the Isle of Man and Guernsey without being subjected to any requirements to quarantine themselves.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk