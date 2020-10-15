Manx Desert Rat reunited with Daimler Dingo in birthday surprise
A decorated Desert Rat veteran was given a nostalgic surprise to mark his 101st birthday - by coming face to face with one of the war vehicles he drove.
Hector Duff, who fought at Normandy and in North Africa, was reunited with a Daimler Dingo reconnaissance scout car outside his home in Onchan.
The trooper drove the armoured vehicle while on manoeuvres in the desert between 1941 and 1943.
The gesture was organised by members of the Manx Aviation Preservation Society.
It was the first outing for the four-wheel drive car, which was bought and preserved by one of the society's members.
Named after the Australian wild dog, the distinctive light armoured cars were often used for reconnaissance missions during the war.
Mr Duff described the surprise as "absolutely wonderful".
Remembering his days at the wheel of the nimble Daimler, he said they were very easy to handle and "you could do anything with them".
Mr Duff served with the 7th Armoured Division, nicknamed the Desert Rats due to their service in North Africa, between 1940 and 1945.
The veteran, who also took part in the D-Day landings training as a policeman after the war, was awarded the Military Medal for bravery.
He earned the accolade for his part in the second Battle of El-Alamein, which took place in Egypt in November 1942.
When a brigadier came under heavy fire while checking to see how far the German army had advanced, he parked his vehicle in full view of the enemy soldiers and managed to hold off the attack.
Mr Duff was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2013 for his work in the island's schools sharing his experiences and highlighting the war's legacy.
The following year he was awarded the Tynwald Honour, the highest honour the island can bestow, for those efforts and his service to Manx veterans.
