Isle of Man: Parents urged against off-island half-term travel
- Published
Parents have been urged not to take their children off the Isle of Man during the October half-term holiday.
Under Manx rules designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, everybody returning to the island from the UK is obliged to self-isolate for 14 days.
Education Minister Alex Allinson said it was vital for children not to miss lessons due to having to quarantine.
Remote learning is not currently available to pupils isolating after non-essential trips, he added.
The week-long half-term break start on 26 October.
Schools on the island closed to most pupils between 23 March and 22 June amid fears of the spread of coronavirus, with lessons delivered online.
'Very disruptive'
Due to the "unstable" situation, with Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in England, parents and guardians are "strongly" advised not to travel to the UK, Dr Allinson said.
"This year has been very disruptive for our young people and their teachers and it is important that their education is not further affected by a period of self-isolation," he continued.
"I know many people may want to get away and see family and friends, but our advice is to avoid travelling off-island where possible."
Those using the air bridge with Guernsey are not affected by the island's self-isolation rules.
A total of 346 people have tested positive for the virus since March. There are currently six active cases.
