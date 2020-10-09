BBC News

Charles Dickens celebrated in Isle of Man stamp collection

Published
image copyrightIOMPO

Arguably the most famous novelist of the Victorian era has been celebrated in a new set of Isle of Man stamps featuring Charles Dickens.

The collection marks the 150th anniversary of the Oliver Twist and Great Expectations author's death.

One stamp include a portrait of the author and other with scenes from his classic, A Christmas Carol.

Cindy Sughrue, of the Charles Dickens Museum, said the set celebrated "the timeless qualities" of the story.

image copyrightIOMPO

The collectible stamps have been released by Isle of Man Post Office in conjunction with the London museum.

They feature characters including Ebenezer Scrooge, Fezziwig and the ghost of Jacob Marley, who were first introduced to readers some 175 years ago.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

  • Isle of Man master watchmakers honoured on stamps

    Published
    11 August

  • Coronavirus: Isle of Man stamps recognise key workers' response

    Published
    28 April

  • Isle of Man stamp series celebrates bird conservation charity

    Published
    10 September 2019