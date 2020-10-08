New bridge and cycle lanes to 'improve access' in Douglas
A new bridge over the quay, more cycle lanes and a "park and walk" scheme are all part of Isle of Man government plans to "improve access" in Douglas.
The Department of Infrastructure has published a 15-year project for the capital, focussing on 24 areas.
The proposals aims to "encourage active travel" and increase "pedestrian friendly zones", the government said.
Douglas Council's Helen Callow said the authority would examine the plans with a "fine-tooth comb" before backing it.
Among proposals is the inclusion of segregated cycle lanes on two routes into Douglas, which would alleviate the expected congestion as more homes are built under the government's area plan for the east.
An Onchan to Douglas cycle route, which has previously been announced, remains in a "design phase", the government said.
A scheme to allow people to park at a rugby club on the outskirts of town before walking in has also been suggested to reduce traffic travelling into the centre of the town.
Meanwhile, a footbridge linking the north and south quay has been proposed to encourage more people to walk or cycle in the area.
There are currently two road bridges, with pavements, at either end of the Douglas marina.
