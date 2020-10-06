Ramsey expansion plan 'totally opposed' by Lezayre
- Published
A commissioners' plans to extend the boundaries of a Manx town have been "totally opposed" by its neighbour.
Ramsey Town Commissioners wants to increase its perimeter for the first time since 1992, claiming land from Lezayre and Garff in the process.
Ramsey chairman Andy Cowie said recent large developments meant there was "very little" room remaining.
Lezayre chairman Arthur Radcliff said he was against the plan, as it could result in higher rates for residents.
Mr Cowie told the Local Democracy Reporting Service his authority had been in discussion with Lezayre and Garff about the proposals and found "some resistance from certain members".
Mr Radcliff said as chairman of Lezayre Parish Commissioners, he "totally opposed" the plans, adding that the loss of land and properties could result in higher rates for the remaining residents.
Garff Commissioners has declined to comment ahead of a board meeting on Wednesday.
Under Manx law, an application to extend the boundary of an authority must be made to the Department of Infrastructure before it can be approved by Tynwald.
