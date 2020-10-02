Coronavirus: Visitor to Isle of Man tests positive for Covid-19
A visitor to the Isle of Man has tested positive for coronavirus while self-isolating after arrival, the government has said.
The non-resident, who entered the country on compassionate grounds, developed symptoms in the mandatory 14-day isolation period, a spokesman said.
He said the entire household was now self-isolating and contact tracing was being carried out.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said there were "no signs" the virus had spread.
Under Manx rules, all travellers arriving on the island must self-isolate at home for 14 days, though residents can take a Covid-19 test to reduce that time.
The island's border remains closed to non-residents unless they are given special permission to visit.
Mr Quayle said, as the person was in self-isolation when their symptoms developed, the virus was "contained" and the risk to the public remained "extremely low".
"There are no signs that Covid-19 is circulating in our community and the island remains free of the virus," he said.
Five people have tested positive since the first case in more than 100 days was recorded on 6 September and the number of active cases on the island currently stands at two.
