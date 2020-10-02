BBC News

Douglas fireworks cancelled due to promenade works

image captionThe fireworks in Douglas are usually launched from a boat in the bay

A bonfire night firework display on the Isle of Man has been cancelled due to refurbishment work on Douglas Promenade.

The seafront walkway is currently being used for traffic while the revamp continues.

Douglas Borough Council's Stephen Pitts said the authority had been unable to find "an acceptable solution".

Replacement venues were considered but were not "suitable in terms of public safety and accessibility", he added

The annual November display is usually launched from a boat in Douglas Bay, with spectators gathering on the promenade's walkway to view it.

Work on the capital's seafront is part of a two-year project to renovate the area and is due to finish in March 2021.

The Department of Infrastructure, which is responsible for the scheme, has been contacted for comment.

