Thousands flock to Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival Published duration 1 hour ago

More than 16,000 people attended the Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival, the government has said.

The two-day event saw its highest attendance ever, breaking the previous high of 10,000 in 2018.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) event had been threatened by Covid-19, but was able to take place after social distancing measures were scrapped in June.

DEFA's Lucy Verdon said she was "really proud" it had gone ahead.

First held in 2009, the event takes place at the Villa Marina in Douglas and features a range of Manx produce and cookery demonstrations.

Ticket prices were reduced to half price to encourage both exhibitors and visitors to attend.

