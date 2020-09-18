Protest held against IOM bank branch closures Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption More than 100 people attended the protest in Castletown

More than 100 people have taken part in a protest against the impending closure of two Isle of Man Bank branches.

Protesters gathered at the Castletown branch earlier before a 450-signature petition was handed to staff inside.

Campaigner Richard Bedford said the bank was "letting down" elderly customers and "not catering for those people who are not internet capable".

image caption Mr Bedford said elderly customers were being 'let down'

A separate online petition against the closures has received more than 2,400 signatures and a second protest is due to be held outside the Peel facility on Saturday morning.

Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse said maintaining a local branch "should be a priority" and losing it would have a "huge impact" on residents and businesses in the area.

He added that he hoped the protest would make the bank's shareholders aware that the decision would have a "wider impact on the people".

He said he and fellow MHK Graham Cregeen, who was also at the protest, had met with the bank following its announcement, but had "not had anything more" from the company.

image caption Port Erin resident Linda Dawson said she wanted to support people from Castletown

The organisation's four other branches in Port Erin, Douglas and Ramsey will remain open.

Port Erin resident Linda Dawson said she had been surprised by the decision as her home village was "very small", adding that it was an "absolute shame".

"We've now just got one bank left in Castletown," she said.

Royal Bank of Scotland International (RBSI), which owns the bank, has also said it will close branches in Jersey and Guernsey.

The BBC has contacted RBSI for comment.

