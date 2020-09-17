Two injured in Woodbourne Square Park, Douglas Published duration 34 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Woodbourne Square Park remains closed to the public

Two people are being treated in hospital for "very serious injuries" following a disturbance in a park on the Isle of Man.

Police were called to the incident at Woodbourne Square Park, in Douglas, at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

An Isle of Man Constabulary spokesman said officers had "discovered an obvious scene where a disturbance had taken place".

It is believed others may have been involved in the incident, he added.

The area remains closed to the public and an investigation is ongoing.

The pair's injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The force has appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

