Proposed Isle of Man adoption law 'will reduce delays'

image caption The proposed legislation would replace the 1984 Adoption Act

New Manx adoption laws will "reduce delays" and allow children to live with their new families "at the earliest opportunity", the government has said.

The new legislation would replace the Adoption Act 1984 and bring the island in line with English and Welsh law.

Health and Social Care Minister David Ashford said it would be a "much-needed update" that would put children "at the centre of the decision-making process".

A public consultation on the new laws will run until 23 October.

Under the proposals, courts would be obliged to create a timetable for any decisions relating to the adoption of a child and ensure "such questions are determined without delay".

It also states that the welfare of a child must be the "paramount consideration", instead of being the "first consideration" as it is written in the 1984 act, when any judgement is made.

image copyright PA image caption A contact register for adopted children and birth families would be created under the proposed laws

Other changes include the introduction of a placement order, which is a court ruling that allows the Department of Health and Social Care to place a child for adoption where an application for a care order has been made.

Currently, the adoption process can only begin once any care proceedings have been completed.

The bill would also introduce a register to make it easier for adopted children and birth families to contact each other, which is already available to those in the UK.

The register would allow for personal details to be given to an adopted child or a member of their birth family, if both parties are over 18 and have consented to it.