Isle of Man speed camera trial being considered

image caption Locations for a possible speed camera trial have not been chosen yet

The introduction of fixed speed cameras on the Isle of Man is being considered, the infrastructure minister has confirmed.

Tim Baker said a trial to test the installation of the devices was being looked at.

Jason Moorhouse MHK said the development was "positive" but they should only be used where it could be "fully justified" on safety grounds.

There are currently no fixed speed cameras on the island.

Mr Baker said the department would "ensure any cameras are placed at locations where they will provide a clear and meaningful benefit to the island's road safety".

Locations for the trial have not yet been identified.

'Carefully considered'

Mr Moorhouse said cameras should only be used in residential areas where there were clear concerns over traffic speeds, such as St Marks.

recent week-long study of traffic speeds in the village found 64% of vehicles were breaking the area's 30mph limit.

Welcoming plans for the trial, Mr Moorhouse cautioned that "any developments in this area must be done in a way which retains public support and the devices should only be introduced where it can be fully justified on public safety grounds".

Their placement should be "carefully considered" and not used as a "cash generator" for government, he added.

When questioned over the legality of the devices on the island, Attorney General John Quinn confirmed the department had the power to install "equipment for detecting and preventing offences", including speed cameras, under the existing Highways Act.