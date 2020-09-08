Douglas Promenade: Two-way traffic resumes as work continues Published duration 59 minutes ago

image caption Work on the promenade is scheduled to finish by 31 March 2021

Two-way traffic has been reinstated on Douglas Promenade three months ahead of schedule following a consultation with local businesses.

Infrastructure minister Tim Baker said the change would "make life much easier".

Summerhill Road, a key route onto the promenade, has also been reopened after it was closed on 15 July.

A second major junction at Broadway, which was scheduled to open earlier, will remain shut until the end of October for further work.

To accommodate the change, southbound traffic will be routed along the main road between Summerhill Road and Broadway before being diverted onto the promenade walkway.

Work on the promenade began in 2018 and was originally scheduled to finish in October but is now due to be completed in March 2021.

