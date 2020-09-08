Isle of Man compulsory school attendance resumes Published duration 11 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption School attendance was optional between 22 June and 24 July

School attendance will once again be compulsory on the Isle of Man from Wednesday, the government has said.

While schools reopened to all pupils on 22 June, parents were not prosecuted for keeping children at home for the remainder of the term during the coronavirus pandemic.

Education minister Alex Allinson said attendance was "vitally important" for all students' education and wellbeing.

The parents of those who fail to attend classes could be fined up to £1,000.

The change in policy coincides with the start of the new school year on the island and applies to both primary and secondary pupils.

Dr Allinson said while the risk of children becoming ill was low the education department would work with head teachers to ensure schools remained safe.

"Current evidence has shown that Covid-19 infections and outbreaks are uncommon across all educational settings and the reopening of schools has been associated with very few local outbreaks," he said.

"Attending school is vitally important for our children's education and, just as importantly, their mental wellbeing."

However, children showing symptoms of flu or coronavirus should not be sent to school until after medical advice had been sought, he added.