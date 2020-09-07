Image copyright IOM Steam Packet Image caption The Ben-my-Chree was repaired in Falmouth

A key Isle of Man passenger and freight ferry will return to service earlier than expected after a damaged propeller was repaired, the operator has said.

The Ben-my-Chree was damaged during a crossing between Douglas and Heysham, Lancashire, on 27 August.

A spare propeller blade was readily available and meant repairs were completed "ahead of plan", the Steam Packet Company said.

Services were expected to resume on Friday but will now do so on Tuesday.

Image copyright IOM Steam Packet Image caption The propeller was damaged during a sailing on 28 August

The vessel was taken to a dry dock in Falmouth on 1 September and returned to the island's waters early on Sunday following tests on its propeller and steering system.

Steam Packet's chief executive Mark Woodward said he was grateful to passenger and freight customers for their understanding.

The MV Arrow operated freight services as a back-up during the repairs, while the Manannan looked after passenger sailings.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk