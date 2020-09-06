Image caption The Isle of Man has now had 337 positive cases of coronavirus

The Isle of Man has recorded its first positive case for coronavirus in more than 100 days, the chief minister said.

Howard Quayle said the case involved an asymptomatic resident who had recently returned to the island and was already in self-isolation, in line with the current travel restrictions.

There was "no cause for concern" and the risk posed to the Manx community was "extremely low", he added.

The island last recorded a positive Covid-19 test on 20 May.

The country the person returned from was not specified.

Mr Quayle said he hoped the positive test would prove to be a "wake up call" for those who had returned to the island and "were tempted to break the rules" around self-isolation.

Schools will reopen as planned on Monday and no changes would be made to social distancing measures, which were scrapped on 15 June.

The changes to self-isolation measures, which would allow a person to leave isolation after seven days if they pay for a test that comes back negative, will still go ahead on Monday.

Health minister David Ashford said that no "high risk contacts" had been identified by contact tracing and there was "no need" for people to be concerned.

He added that the person who tested positive for the virus would undergo a further 14 days of self-isolation.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded on the Isle of Man now stands at 337.

