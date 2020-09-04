Image caption Charles Cover was originally handed an 18-month suspended sentence

A paedophile who sexually assaulted a young girl in a motorhome has been jailed following an appeal.

Charles Cover, 66, attacked the girl as she slept, trying to place his hands in her underwear.

She later reported him and he was handed an 18-month suspended sentence in July after being found guilty of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The sentence was referred by the Attorney General to the appeal court, which raised it to 21 months in prison.

The decision came after the case sparked a protest calling for harsher punishments for sex offenders on 28 August.

About 60 people attended the protest outside Douglas Courthouse last week and chanted "enough is enough".

In addition, a petition calling for paedophiles to be given mandatory prison terms was created in reaction to the sentence and received more than 9,200 signatures.

'No remorse'

A new Sexual Offences and Obscene Publications Bill is due to be debated by the Legislative Council later this year and would update the current laws, passed in 1992.

Cover, of Christian Street, Peel, assaulted the girl, who was aged around 12 at the time, on a day between May 2015 and July 2016, Douglas Courthouse heard.

He was arrested in October 2018 after the victim reported the incident.

Prosecution advocate James Robinson said Cover had "never admitted remorse" and had "never accepted" he committed the offences.

Public confidence had "been undermined" by the original sentence, he added.

Defence advocate Ian Kermode said the previous sentence was appropriate and had "not been taken lightly" and that Cover had suffered "considerable anguish" due to the appeal.

