Image caption MRI scans produce highly detailed imaging of the human body

A new MRI scanner will mean Manx radiology facilities equal some of the most advanced centres in the UK, the health minister has said.

The machine, which costs £1.2m, will be installed in a newly built copper-lined room at Noble's Hospital on Wednesday.

It will provide more detailed MRI scanning than is currently available on the Isle of Man.

David Ashford said the upgrade meant patients would need to make fewer trips to UK hospitals.

The hospital's current MRI capabilities will remain in place and will run alongside the new more modern machinery.

Money to purchase the equipment was provided by the Henry Bloom Noble's Trust.

New video technology will also be installed so patients can watch customised footage during a scan "to reduce anxiety", a government spokeswoman said.

